Vaccine Maker Novavax Soars 150%

As we guessed, shares of small cap vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX) are going crazy this morning, soaring about 150% on the swinf flu news. That follows a 70% gain on Friday, so between the two days, you’re looking at a gain of over 400% since last Thursday.



Not bad.

Another one, Biocryst (BCRX) is up 90%, as it collects royalties from the sale of Tamiflu.

Now the question is: Can any of these companies actually turn a panic into a real business? For now, these companies are mainly going to appeal to traders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.