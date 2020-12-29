The White House coronavirus testing czar says all Americans will have access to the vaccine by the end of June

Fox News HHS Assistant Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir is pictured above on ‘Fox News Sunday’ on December 27, 2020.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” the White House’s coronavirus testing czar said every American should have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June.

“With good mitigation steps, with increasing vaccinations – particularly among those who are vulnerable – we should see clearly a light at the end of the tunnel,” Admiral Brett Giroir said.

However, vaccinations currently look to be behind schedule. As of Saturday, the CDC was reporting that more than 9.5 million vaccines had been distributed and 1.9 million people vaccinated.

The goal by the first week of January was for 20 million vaccines to be distributed.

By the end of June, any American who wants a vaccine should be able to get one, the White House’s coronavirus czar said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

HHS Assistant Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir said that estimate is based off the two vaccines that have been approved by the FDA, so if more vaccines get the green light, it will only speed up that timeline.

However, Giroir said now is not the time to get complacent.

Giroir also said that the US was “clearly on schedule” to meet its goal of 20 million vaccinations distributed by the first week of January.

However, data released by the CDC paints a very different picture.

As of Saturday, the CDC was reporting that 9.5 million vaccines had been distributed and that 1.9 million Americans had received a vaccination.

