Why we should ban non-vaccinated kids from schools

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) have both come out in favour of voluntary vaccinations – though to varying degrees.

In 2014 there were over 600 cases of measles reported in the US — the highest number since 1994. According to the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, most of the people who got measles were unvaccinated.

Why are parents choosing not to vaccinate their kids? We take a look at the problem from a game-theory perspective.

Produced by Sara Silverstein and Alex Kuzoian

