I was on Carnival Cruise Line’s first ship to set sail in over a year. Here’s what it was like – from boarding to excursions and everything in-between.

On July 3, the Carnival Vista sailed out of Galveston, Texas. Onboard were 2,700 people – including me. Together, we were Carnival Cruise Line’s first passengers in more than 16 months.

Earlier this year, major cruise lines started announcing return dates. The cruising industry had come to a grounding halt due to COVID-19, but with vaccinations on the rise, cruising felt like a possibility once again.

Carnival Cruise Line announced that its ship, Carnival Vista, would depart from Galveston, Texas, on July 3 with vaccinated passengers.

It was scheduled to be the first Carnival cruise to leave the US in more than 16 months and followed Royal Caribbean in the restart of cruising.

As a travel reporter, I was curious what changes passengers would experience and if cruising would look and feel the same in a vaccinated setting. So I purchased a ticket and prepared to embark on the Carnival Vista.