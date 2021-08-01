I was on Carnival Cruise Line’s first ship to set sail in over a year. Here’s what it was like – from boarding to excursions and everything in-between.

- I was one of 2,700 passengers on Carnival Cruise Line’s first ship to leave the US in over 16 months.
- During the seven-night cruise, I explored every inch of the Carnival Vista ship.
- From boarding to ports, here is what the entire adventure was like.
Carnival Cruise Line announced that its ship, Carnival Vista, would depart from Galveston, Texas, on July 3 with vaccinated passengers.
It was scheduled to be the first Carnival cruise to leave the US in more than 16 months and followed Royal Caribbean in the restart of cruising.
As a travel reporter, I was curious what changes passengers would experience and if cruising would look and feel the same in a vaccinated setting. So I purchased a ticket and prepared to embark on the Carnival Vista.
The seven-night stay in an interior stateroom cost $US1,288 ($AU1,754) including gratuities and vacation protection when I booked it for my trip that left July 3. The cruise would be stopping in Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.
As I booked the cruise, I searched the website for any indicators that Carnival Vista would be operating at a lower capacity. Nothing on its website indicated any capacity restrictions, so I mentally prepared for a packed ship.
By the time I boarded, I learned from a Carnival spokesperson that the ship was at 70% capacity, so there would be about 2,700 people onboard. Typically, the Carnival Vista holds 3,934 passengers.
But in mid-June, I decided to rule out cruises leaving from Florida where lawmakers banned businesses from forcing customers to be vaccinated.
Carnival’s first cruise departed from Galveston, where vaccines would be required to board the ship. At the time of writing, Carnival requires 95% of passengers on each ship to be vaccinated. Passengers with approved exemptions and children under 12 will make up the 5% of unvaccinated passengers.
According to Carnival Cruise’s website, there is an application process for unvaccinated guests and there’s no guarantee there will be room on the ship for all the exempted guests.
This was one of the dozens of new changes passengers would experience on the first cruise since the pandemic.
The check-in process also involved filling out a few forms, including accepting a “COVID-19 risk,” where passengers acknowledged that they could come in contact with COVID-19.
After that, I was all set until embarkation day.
There, a healthcare worker checked my CDC-issued vaccination card. She studied the card, made sure the name and birthday matched my passport, and checked the date of my second dose. According to Carnival Cruise’s website, copies and photographs of your vaccine card are not accepted.
The verification process took about 30 seconds, and then I went through the rest of the boarding process.
Multiple passengers Insider spoke with said they didn’t feel like the vaccination verification added much time to the embarkation process, but that also concerned a few passengers who said they wished the vaccine verification would’ve been stricter.
Prior to boarding, guests are required to fill out a health questionnaire, which asks questions about recent travels and whether a person has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID in the last two weeks.
Before boarding, I received a notification through the Carnival HUB App that I hadn’t completed the form.
I went to fill it out, but the app wasn’t working and I couldn’t submit the form. No one ever followed up about the COVID questionnaire, which was a bit alarming.
Throughout the entire embarkation day, the lines were not socially distanced, which foreshadowed the entire cruise.
The passengers Insider spoke with all agreed that the vaccine verification did not add much time to the boarding process, and the lower-capacity ship also helped lines move quickly.
Besides embarkation day, guests wore masks to disembark and while exiting the ship at every port. Depending on your shore excursion and port activities, face masks were also required.
Unvaccinated passengers were required to wear a face mask indoors. From what I saw, no one enforced this policy, and I didn’t see any way Carnival Cruises was differentiating between vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers.
The shows and entertainment were not socially distanced and any time people disembarked the ship or a nighttime show ended, crowds naturally packed the hallways of the ship.
On a pre-pandemic cruise, the muster drill takes up a significant portion of the afternoon. This time, it took just a few minutes.
Instead of going through safety procedures in person, Carnival Cruises released a safety video. The video was playing on TVs when guests arrived at their rooms and it was also available on Carnival’s HUB App.
In theory, passengers watch the video and visit their muster station where a crew member shows guests how to wear a life jacket.
I missed the memo to watch the safety video and no one on the ship verified that I had watched it. When I arrived at my muster station, I joined five other people, and we watched the vest demonstration.
The whole process was smooth and took less than two minutes, but I thought it could have been a bit more thorough since I missed some of the information from the video.
The biggest changes passengers noticed inside their cabins was that room-service menus were available on QR codes and turndown service only happened once a day compared to twice.
Passengers told Insider they were shocked at how empty the pool areas felt. They shared stories of passengers waking up at 6 a.m. to claim pool loungers and waiting for a spot in the hot tub. Since the cruise was at 70% capacity, there was always an empty chair and plenty of room in each pool.
Like the rest of the ship, these areas weren’t spread out or socially distanced.
There were two main shows during the cruise, one was rock-and-roll themed and the other incorporated songs from popular movies. Each show was performed twice.
On a typical cruise, experienced passengers told me they would expect a show every night the cruise was at sea.
At these shows, there was no social distancing. The maskless entertainers were required to stay five feet apart from guests.
Even the typical, large parties still happened on the Lido Deck. The first night, I was overwhelmed watching how quickly people were willing to dance and sweat with strangers.
Other guests mentioned that they had expected more of an “abundance” on the first cruise back, especially when it came to food.
One piece of advice I was given from experienced cruisers was to try a variety of restaurants, dining rooms, and buffets on the ship. From the array of food, I definitely noticed that the quality changed from place to place.
Every eatery was up and running on the ship, and while you could make reservations for places like the steakhouse, there was typically enough seating for everyone.
I even got to try cuisine from celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s eateries in the middle of the ocean.
Guests used a QR code to gain access to the dining menu, there were no communal tables available, and linens no longer adorned each table.
The gym itself was beautiful. There were more than a dozen treadmills, plenty of ellipticals and bikes, and an area for weightlifting. I ran on a treadmill and soaked in the 180-degree views of the ocean.
The classes were held at normal capacity if enough people showed up. However, the two yoga classes I went to were deserted.
The fitness instructor said fewer people join classes on the final days of the cruise. On the sixth day, I had a private yoga class, and on the seventh day, it was me and one other passenger.
Before the pandemic, one guest said there was a bar in the center of the casino where passengers would gather to drink and smoke.
Carnival Cruises removed the beloved bar and replaced it with a set of electronic gambling machines.
One passenger said that the vanished bar was the most drastic difference she noticed during her entire cruise.
But don’t worry, waiters still served drinks from a nearby bar.
Supervised children’s programs were put on hold in an effort to minimize the risk for children spreading COVID-19, according to Carnival’s website.
The teen club, arcade, and other kid-centric places on the ship were still open.
As people roamed around the ports, you were required to continue wearing your face mask.
Everywhere I looked, I saw hand sanitizer and sinks, and many workers stood outside stores to spray sanitizer before you stepped into their store.
According to employees at shops and businesses at the ports that spoke with Insider, the vaccine and testing requirements varied from port to port. In Belize, for example, one souvenir shop owner told me that every person working inside the port was required to be fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, in Cozumel, workers had regular testing. One worker said he hadn’t been vaccinated but that he was tested before coming back to work and would continue to be tested on a weekly basis.
Many shops remained closed, so some areas of the ports felt deserted. The port workers told Insider that before the pandemic, they would expect two to three cruises arriving every day versus once a week.
For the cruise I went on, passengers had different options depending on whether they were vaccinated or not.
Excursions for vaccinated passengers were similar to excursions before the pandemic. You could choose from any of Carnival’s excursions, an independent tour operator, or explore independently.
For unvaccinated cruisers, things looked drastically different. Unvaccinated people had a smaller pool of “bubble tours” to choose from and they could not leave the port area.
While the excursions were similar to pre-pandemic adventures, some passengers told Insider that there were a few hiccups. I heard stories about both boats and taxis breaking down.
In Roatán, Honduras, I went on a kayaking and snorkeling tour guided by Roger Miranda, and in Cozumel, I went scuba diving. Both of my tour guides were thrilled to welcome tourists back and we had no issues.
This caused a stressful debarkation process for cruisers trying to catch flights back home. I nearly missed my flight, and you could feel the frustration in the air as we stood in 90-degree heat waiting to get on a bus to the airport.
However, the disembarkation process went as usual: passengers were able to exit the ship based on their cabin location.
Guests were required to wear masks in the Galveston port area and on the shuttle bus to the airport, but they were quickly forgotten in the heat.
The other difference compared to pre-pandemic cruising was that every guest no longer needed to fill out a customs form. Instead, only those who had exceeded a spending amount had to declare and fill out forms.
But a handful of experienced cruisers didn’t think the experience met the same standards as pre-pandemic cruising.
“I hope that first-time cruisers don’t judge the experience based on this,” one passenger told Insider. “Because this isn’t cruising.”
The same passenger said she felt like crew members were trying their best, but that elements — like the dining room and entertainment — fell short. She added that this experience wouldn’t stop her from cruising in the future.
Overall, I didn’t think the COVID changes majorly impacted my July cruise experience. But my takeaway was that it will take the cruising industry — crew members, entertainers, chefs, tour operators — time to get back into the swing of things.
So packing your patience isn’t a bad idea.