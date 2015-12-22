The best vacation spots in the entire 'Star Wars' universe

Jessica Orwig
Star wars© 2014 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Imagine if you could travel to other planets for a vacation that was literally out-of-this-world.

That’s exactly what the folks at The Daily Dot and Column Five — an agency that specialises in informative graphics — have envisioned.

To celebrate the highly-anticipated debut of Disney’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the two companies got together and named the best vacation destinations within the Star Wars universe.

Check them out below, and may the force be with you.

If you enjoy exploring beautiful ancient ruins, consider the wondrous planet of Naboo, where Padme Amidala was born.

As the capital of the galactic empire, the city-planet Coruscant always has something going on. Think of it as a futuristic New York City or Las Vegas.

If you want to get your hands on one of the rare and valuable kyber crystals on planet Illum, you'll need to pack warm clothes.

Got a need for speed? Malastare is your vacation spot of choice.

The desert planet Jakku is fraught with treasure-loaded shipwrecks, but that's not the best part: There's a law that basically lets you keep everything you find with no repercussions.

As long as you don't mind talking, miniature bears who enjoy singing, dancing, and battling Stormtroopers, then planet Endor is a great place to get away for a nice camping trip.

If you're headed to Mon Cala, then be ready to strap on your flippers and oxygen mask. It's one of the best scuba diving destinations in the entire Star Wars universe.

Thrill seekers will love the lava-racing available on the fiery volcanic world of Mustafar -- the same spot where Obi-wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker have their final battle in 'Revenge of the Sith.'

If a fiery lava world doesn't sound ideal, then check out the more soothing planet of Ryloth.

