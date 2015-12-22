The best vacation spots in the entire 'Star Wars' universe

Imagine if you could travel to other planets for a vacation that was literally out-of-this-world.

That’s exactly what the folks at The Daily Dot and Column Five — an agency that specialises in informative graphics — have envisioned.

To celebrate the highly-anticipated debut of Disney’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the two companies got together and named the best vacation destinations within the Star Wars universe.

Check them out below, and may the force be with you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.