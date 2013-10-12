The Top Vacation Playgrounds Of The World's Super-Rich

France’s Côte d’Azur is the most popular “leisure enclave” for the world’s super-rich, according to a new report from Savills.

A typical 5-bedroom home in the Côte d’Azur, or French Riviera, now costs more than $US28.5 million, Savills found.

It ranked the exclusive enclaves, where the world’s wealthiest people are likely to buy additional homes, by looking at four factors: the average price of prime residential property, the highest prices for luxury hotel suites, global appeal, and exclusivity among the elite.

Here are the top 20 residential enclaves for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (defined as those with $US30 million or more in assets), according to the report, which was co-produced with Candy & Candy and Deutche Asset Wealth & Management:

The report also looked at where the super-rich from different regions are most likely to buy vacation homes. North America’s 65,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals tended to stick close to home, buying primarily in the Caribbean and spots like Aspen, Vail, and Monterey.

Wealthy Russians commonly buy additional homes in the Mediterranean, South of France, and Italy, while Middle Easterners dominate the close-to-home markets of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Click map to enlarge. EMEA stands for Europe, Middle East, and Africa; CIS refers to the former Soviet Republics.

