Use These 7 Apps To Plan Your Next Vacation

Dylan Love
beach bikini miami

Photo: diana via Flickr

We’re fresh into the new year but we’re already daydreaming about our next vacation.A number of apps are more than capable of helping you plan your next trip. Use them to save a bundle on flights, hotels, and car rentals — then use them again to find fun stuff to do once you’ve arrived at your destination.

Minube

Not sure where you want to go yet? Use Minube to browse pictures and video of destinations to get inspiration on where to take your next big trip.

Price: free

Gogobot

Here's another app to help you brainstorm fun travel ideas. It lets you lay out a potential itinerary and share your plans with friends when you're done.

Price: free

Kayak

Paying for your travel is one of the biggest costs associated with any vacation. Kayak's app comes to the rescue by scrounging up the best deals to get you where you want to be when you want to be there.

Price: free

Hipmunk

This app is another great venue to help you find cheap travel. It's wonderfully user-friendly and can suggest cheaper times to fly if your itinerary is flexible.

Price: free

Google Flights

The quest for cheap travel continues with Google Flights. It offers one more exhaustive way to comb the airlines for the most affordable way to get to your destination.

CouchSurfing

Why worry about cheap when there's 'free?' CouchSurfing connects you with people around the world who are willing to let you stay in their homes (and in some cases, even serve as your tour guide).

Price: free

Concierge Insider Guides

The concierge at a hotel always knows great places to recommend you check out while travelling. This app brings the concierge directly to your iPad.

Price: free

And while you're travelling ...

