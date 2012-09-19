What It's Like To Vacation On The Notorious Trans-Siberian Railway

Melody trying on hats in Ulan Bator

Photo: Courtesy of Melody Serafino

For some people, a week off work means relaxing by a pool somewhere warm. For Melody Serafino, a 29-year-old media relations director from New York City, it means sleeping in cramped quarters with two friends on Russia’s notorious Trans-Siberian Railway.”We were all low-maintenance/like-minded travellers,” Serafino told us in an email. “We didn’t even want to kill each other by the end!”



Click here to jump right to the photos >>

Serafino, an avid traveller, has camped in the Serengeti Plains, dune-bashed in Doha, and climbed the Great Pyramid in Egypt.

This past summer, she joined her friend Steve and another acquaintance on a two-week adventure from Beijing to Moscow along the Trans-Siberian Railway, spending some additional time in those two cities and in Ulan Bator.

In total, Serafino and her friends spent four-and-a-half days on board the antiquated train, travelling some 6,200 miles. The trip cost a total of $3,650, including plane and train tickets, and accommodations.

“The best part of this trip was meeting fellow travellers on the train,” Serafino told us. “We met so many people from so many different countries who, in some cases, had been travelling around the world for months. Sharing stories and spending time with them made the 4.5 days on the train from Mongolia to Moscow fly by.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.