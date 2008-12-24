Vacation Like A Noel For $55K A Week

As we told you earlier, the we’re-not-rich Noels of Greenwich, Southampton, Manhattan, Palm Beach, and Mustique may be cancelling their annual holiday get together down in the Caribbean.



Not sure why…

Though they may not be there you sure can be. Their Mustique pad, Yemanja, named for the Brazilian goddess of the sea, is for rent. It can be yours in the high season for $50K, plus an extra $5k, if you want to rent out the two children’s bunkhouses.

Here’s the floorplan:

Here are all the amenities:

Max Number of Guests: 10-16

Household Staff: 13

• Tennis Courts • Broadband Access • Butler/ Creative Cook • Entertainment/ Media Room • Swimming Pool • Exceptional Privacy • Air Conditioning • Exceptional Views

Nov 15th – Apr 30th $46,000 / $50,000

May 1st – Nov 14th $30,000 / $35,000

Top image via New York Social Diary, other images from Mustique.

Hat tip: Commenter MrBlueSky.

