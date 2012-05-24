The Incredible Vacation Homes Of The Rich And Famous

Ashley Lutz
With Memorial Day approaching, most of us are lucky to drive to the nearest lake or beach for some relaxation. 

But the standards of the rich and famous are much higher. From Aspen, to the South of France, their luxury vacation homes are in the most exclusive locations.

From the refurbished farmhouse one media mogul almost tore down to a super model’s unique sphere-shaped home, take a look at how the world’s wealthiest vacation.

George Clooney parties with his friends at this 18th century Italian villa in the northern part of the country. It overlooks Lake Como and is thought to be worth $40 million.

He also recently bought a 35-acre estate in the Hamptons for $20 million. It has a 22,000 square-foot home and gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmstead.

Oil titan Kelcy Warren bought this 3600-acre Colorado ranch for $46.5 million.

Russian fertiliser billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev bought this $100 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida from Donald Trump in 2008. But a messy divorce proceeding has reportedly kept him from moving in.

Bono owns this home on the beach near Monaco. While the home was supposed to be ultra-private, a fan once recorded tracks of a U2 album that Bono was playing before its release and posted them on the internet. Still, Bono and his bandmate The Edge flock to the getaway.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston's estate in Ocala, Florida, has the only private commercial runway in the state of Florida. He parks his Boeing 707 there, seen below.

When Celine Dion isn't performing in Vegas, she likes to get away at Ile Gagnon, an expensive tropical island located on the sleepy Iles River, in her home province of Quebec. Good news: she just announced she's selling the estate for $29 million.

Here's Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Chateau Miraval in the south of France. It has 35 bedrooms--plenty of room for their six kids--and cost a reported $60 million.

Naomi Campbell received an island vacation home from her Russian billionaire boyfriend Vladislav Doronin. The home is shaped like the Egyptian Eye of Horus and is on a Turkish island. It has 25 bedrooms.

Johnny Depp escapes Hollywood at his home in the South of France, in a $2 million villa in the village of Plan-de-la-Tour.

This is Oprah's farmhouse in Hawaii. She once considered tearing it down, but decided that she could remake the home to her specifications. She enjoys sitting on the porch and looking at the beach.

In May 2008, Roman Abramovich bought this 200-acre ranch near Aspen, Colorado, for $29.7 million. He once hosted a New Year's Eve party there that included a custom ice rink.

Jerry Seinfeld purchased this Hamptons mansion from rock star Billy Joel in 2000 for $32 million. Madonna and Alex Rodriguez are known to hang out there.

Mick Jagger owns a beach-front villa on the Carribean Island of Mustique. When he isn't there he rents out the property for $22,000 a week. You can even see Jagger's Grammy awards on the mantle.

Richard Branson owns an entire private island in the Caribbean called Necker Island. It recently suffered a fire but has been rebuilt, and it rents for $53,000 a day when Branson isn't enjoying it.

