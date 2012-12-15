Man Arrested For Machete-Chain Fight And Truck Arson

A man is facing charges of arson and “malicious wounding” after he allegedly set a tow truck on fire and was involved in a fight while wielding a machete in Mount Vernon, Virginia.



Police arrested Reu Cruz Ortiz, 32, of Woodbridge, Virginia on Wednesday.

According to the police, he attacked another man, who defended himself by swinging a chain, reports Mount Vernon Patch.

Police would not identify the second man, who was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ortiz has been charged with two counts of destruction of personal property greater than $200, a class four felony.

