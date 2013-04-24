RBA To Spend Around $1.5 Billion On Yuan

As the currency is becoming more important in global markets, Australia’s central bank has said it will spend about $1.5 billion on Chinese Yuan, reports the Australian Financial Review.

This is the equivalent of 5 per cent of the RBA’s currency reserves.

This would be the first time the RBA had invested in a sovereign currency besides Japan’s.



Read the full story here.

