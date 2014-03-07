Hometime Hoot: Right Now The World Needs More Kittens

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

It’s been a funny ol’ day. If you missed it, Chris Kenny, columnist and TV host from The Australian, and the WA Greens Senator Scott Ludlam, who’s hoping desperately to keep his job at the upcoming, re-staged Senate election, had a unedifying little tete-a-tete on Twitter that went something like this.

Reminded of a recent browser widget that replaced pictures of the Prime Minister on websites we pictures of cats, we felt seeing the same thing happening to dinosaurs could only make the world a better place.

So in this doctored Jurassic Park clip, two hungry velociraptors keen to eat kiddies are replaced by kittens.

That’s better.

If you find anything fun to share with your fellow readers, I’m on Twitter: @simonthomsen

Safe trip home and have a great weekend. We’ll see you Monday.

