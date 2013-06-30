Sydney Farewells The Monorail After 25 Years Of Service

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

The Sydney Monorail will take passengers on a final tour of the city today as it shuts down after 25 years of service.

With many expected to bid farewell to the city’s sky-high system all proceeds from this weekends ticket sales will be given to 5 different charities.

“If you are planning a final ride this weekend, you’ll be glad to also know your ticket

proceeds will go straight to five very worthy children’s charities: Camp Quality,

CanTeen, Make-A-Wish Australia, The Children’s Hospital at Westmead and Youth

Off The Streets,” said Transport Minister Gladys Berejiklian in a Sydney Monorail press release.

A lucky winner will has also been chosen from a ballot of 1900 entrants to take the final ride on the Monorail as it takes its last laps around Sydney on Sunday night.

To signify the special event a $5 single loop ticket will be available for adults and children 6 years and over, however no day passes will be sold.

Sydney Monorail’s final passenger loop will take place from 9.30pm.

