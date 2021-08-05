v2food is taking on Asia

v2food has closed a series B funding round worth $72 million and valuing the company at $500 million.

Having just launched into the Chinese market, the plant-based protein company will use the funds to continue expanding overseas and developing new products.

The company has 18 projects underway with the CSIRO, having recently released its version of pork mince, dumplings and pork buns.

Armed with an almighty war chest, plant-based protein company v2food is going to Asia.

The company, born from of a marriage between CSIRO and deep tech group Main Sequence Ventures, has just closed out a $72 million series B funding round and is setting its sights firmly north.

With the new capital injection led by European venture fund Astanor, v2 is now worth $500 million, up from just $2 million at the beginning of 2019.

Now it is taking on one of the largest and fastest-growing markets and meat consumers in the world, China.

“It has the opportunity to make a significant positive impact on the future of our planet,” CEO Nick Hazell told Business Insider Australia.

Describing it as a “key growth market” for the business, the opportunity in China is immense.

Scoffing down more than a quarter of the world’s meat, and half of its pork, a rapidly expanding middle-class has enjoyed the expanding waistlines that go along with it.

But so too are tastes rapidly changing, as the country becomes increasingly health-conscious and tucks into meat alternatives. So much so that the same diners are expected to spend almost $US15 billion on plant-based alternatives by 2025, according to some of the most ambitious projections.

Not that it’s an easy market to conquer. Hazell says the Chinese are “particularly demanding” in their culinary tastes. v2food has a secret weapon though, in order to nab its own slice of the pie.

“While [beef mince is our] core product in western markets, we have specifically designed [pork] for the Chinese palate, working with Chinese chefs to ensure a great tasting and highly nutritious pork product that is versatile and can easily replace pork meat in a range of local Chinese dishes,” Hazell said.

“In the future, more plant-based meat categories will be introduced to cater to different cuisines in China and a range of products will soon be produced locally in China too, including v2dumplings [and] v2steamed buns.”

They won’t be the only new dishes on the menu. Hazell says his team is working with the CSIRO on 18 different projects at the moment, “spanning nutrition, protein extraction technology, plant breeding technologies, soil carbon sequestration work, as well as a lot of flavour work and structure work to create ever more delicious protein.”

While China and Australia remain two key focuses for the business, v2 could also leverage off its first European investor Astanor to enter the EU.

With the potential to cut carbon emissions from the agricultural industry and produce genuine meat alternatives, Astanor Ventures partner Hendrik Van Asbroek said the Australian company was set to make waves on the global stage.

“The v1 versions of alternative meat have created awareness and demand, now we have to step up and supply the customers with healthy, delicious and price competitive products. v2food, with its world-class team and scientific expertise, is the right company to deliver this new generation of alternative meat across the globe.”