v2food has launched the next iteration of its plant-based meat product: sausages

v2sausages

v2food has released the next iteration of plant-based meat products.

The company is rolling out v2sausages in Coles supermarkets this week for a limited time.

It comes after v2food launched v2mince, v2burgers, and created the patty for Hungry Jack’s Rebel Whopper.

v2food is bringing another plant-based meat product to Coles.

Australian plant-based meat company v2food is rolling out plant-based sausages at Coles supermarkets for one week, from 20-27 January. A pack of eight will be sold for $9.

v2food was founded by Competitive Foods Australia – the company behind Hungry Jacks – the CSIRO and Main Sequence Ventures. It made the patty for Hungry Jack’s plant-based Rebel Whopper and has released v2mince and v2burgers in Coles, Woolworths and Drakes Supermarkets.

The v2sausage is the next phase of the company’s product line. They are made from a mix of soy protein, coconut oil, onion, garlic thyme and parsley and are designed to sizzle and pop on a barbecue like a traditional meat sausage.

“v2sausages were a natural evolution for us,” v2food founder and CEO Nick Hazell said in a statement. “Snags are synonymous with the Australian summer BBQ season and we wanted to serve up a new alternative for meat-lovers and plant-based enthusiasts alike.

The sausages are part of the company’s mission to jump on the plant-based sausage market, tipped to reach US$1 billion by the end of this year.

“We’re on a mission to help consumers make a better choice, one sausage at a time, for their health and the health of the planet,” Hazell added. “Packed with protein and the goodness of plants, our snags are delicious enough to make the swap. We don’t think you will tell the difference between ours and a beef sausage.”

v2food has been on an upward trajectory since it launched in 2019. The company secured $77 million in Series B funding in October last year, which will be used to complete its production facility in Wodonga, expand its team and launch products into new markets around the world.

“This funding is a pivotal step towards v2food’s goal of transforming the way the world produces food,” Hazell said in a statement at the time. “It’s imperative that we continue to scale quickly because this global issue needs an immediate solution.”

