Black Caviar's Half Brother Just Smashed The Record For A Racehorse Sale

Racehorse Black Caviar’s half brother has just been sold for $5 million, smashing the previous $3 million record, which was held by colts sold at the Inglis sales in 2006 and 2007.

He was purchased by syndicate from BC3 Thoroughbreds, reports ABC News.

Simon Marshall, Manager of Equine for BC3, told TVN that $5m was their price.

Craig Cameron, BC3 boss told the network that a lot of the shares in the horse were already sold, but with some opportunities for additional part-owners.

Black Caviar is the world’s best sprinter, undefeated in 24 starts.

Her half brother, pictured above, was Lot 131 in the yearling sales at Inglis in Sydney today.

The colt is sired by Redoute’s Choice. The mare is Helsinge.

BC3 have now spent $7.6 million on two horses from Helsinge, reports The Roar.

Just before Black Caviar’s brother went under the hammer a half-brother to Caulfield Guineas winner Starspangledbanner was sold for $2.4 million, reports the ABC.

