At AOL, The Ex-Googlers Are Also Known As "V's"

Nicholas Carlson
VV or Ex-Googler? Click to take the quiz

You know all those ex-Googlers taking over AOL?Turns out the old-timers have a hilarious nickname for them. They call them  “Vs.” (Pronounced Veez).

Allow us to explain the joke.

In the ABC television show “V,” aliens have suddenly arrived on Earth, and are floating above all its major cities in huge gleaming spaceships.

These aliens —  all of them very attractive and PR-savvy — soon come out of their ships and begin solving all kinds of huge environmental and health problems for all of mankind.

But there’s a secret about these visitors, called Vs. They are actually reptiles disguised to look like humans. Worse: they want to conquer earth and destroy humanity. To pull off this plot, some of them have been on earth for years, seeding environmental destruction and geo-political conflict.

So! Now that you get the whole alien-invaders-that-look-like-us-but-prettier joke, it’s time to play along. To  prove how hard it is tell an ex-Google AOL (AOL) employee apart from a real V, we’ve put together a little quiz. It’s called…

 V or Ex-Googler? Start >

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: ' V '

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: ' V '

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: ' V '

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: 'Ex-Googler'

V or Ex-Googler?

Highlight for the answer: ' V '

Answer Key

1. Ex-Googler, Tim Armstrong

2. V, Anna

3. (Left to Right) Ex-Googler, Jeff Levick, V, P. Diddy

4. V, Marcus

5. Ex-Googler, David Eun

6. Ex-Googler, Maureen Marquess

7. Ex-Googler, Jared Grusd

8. Ex-Googler, Erin Clift

9. Ex-Googler, Caroline Campbell

10. Ex-Googler, Tim Castelli

11. V, Morris Chestnut

12, Ex-Googler, Jeff Reynar

13. Ex-Googler, Kal Amin

14. Ex-Googler, Kristen Krovner

15. V, Lisa

Now that you're know they're human…

Meet the Googlers running AOL

