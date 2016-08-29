V Energy just launched the ultimate ad blocker for students facing exams

Here’s an interesting spin on the “turn ads into cats” movement:

It’s the latest initiative from V Energy, the energy drink company that’s on a mission to convince consumers it can help create a slightly better version of themselves.

Earlier this year, it convinced 20th Century Fox to imply V Energy could actually make mutant Quicksilver a little bit faster.

Today, V turned its attention to students, as the run-in to exams gets under way, with the launch of V Adnotes. Download the app and instead of ads all over your page, you’ll get this:

The app allows students to input their notes, diagrams, graphs or pictures into colour-coded subject blocks. Subliminal studying means – theoretically – it all seeps into your brain, ready for recall on the big day.

It’s a free tool, and V Energy marketing manager Craig Harkness said the chance arose for V to get involved after it won a tender last year “to be stocked in a whole lot of universities which we’d never really had much access to in the past”.

“So we thought we’d try to do something to connect with students on campus,” he said.

He said rather than take the obvious route of pitching a tent and giving away a load of product that people – particularly students – had already tried.

“We wanted to think of ways to talk to them in a more relevant and more helpful way.”

This seems helpful enough:

Harkness said the idea was born out of the brand’s “improve you a bit” message and making it relevant to studying.

“The key message is if your exposed to key messaging subliminally more times, you’re more likely to take it in,” he said.

And yes, it will even block V ads.

“Ad blockers are here and people are using them, but part of our culture in our marketing dept is about testing and learning,” he said.

“If I thought it was going to block out every V ad that we paid for in digital, then I wouldn’t be doing it.

“I’m not under any illusions that it’s going to bring down the digital advertising industry.”

Okay, one more:

And while it’s all about students first, Harkness says people are already finding other ways to use the product.

Harkness himself has been uploading his holiday snaps to “take myself back there”.

“If we can find new and interesting ways to do things, it makes my life more interesting.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.