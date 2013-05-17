Uzbekistani Man In Idaho Arrested On Federal Terrorism Charges

Federal authorities arrested a 30-year-old Uzbekistan national living in Boise, Idaho as part of a terrorism investigation, according to a news release from the City of Boise.



He was living in the U.S. legally at the time of his arrest.

A grand jury has indicted Fazliddin Kurbanov for one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation, one count of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and one count of possessing an unregistered destructive device.

A grand jury in Salt Lake City also indicted Kurbanov for one count of distribution of information relating to explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction.

The FBI has been monitoring Kurbanov’s activities. He will appear in a Boise federal court Friday and will then be transferred to Utah.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.