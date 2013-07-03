HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Uzbek Dictator's Daughter Reportedly Just Bought An Insane Bel Air Mansion

The youngest daughter of Uzbekistan president Islam Karimov is supposedly the new owner of an extravagant Bel Air mansion that was listed for $58 million last June, celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker reports.



There’s no word yet on the final price Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva paid for the over-the-top abode, which was designed by celebrity designer Mohamed Hadid and is registered to a corporate entity, according to the Real Estalker.

Hadid, known for developing Ritz Carlton Hotels and his appearances on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” originally designed the home — called Crescent Palace — for himself, but later decided to sell it. The mansion has seven bedrooms, a 90-foot art gallery, and a subterranean mecca with a screening room, a ball room, and a Mediterranean-inspired indoor pool.

