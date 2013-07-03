HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Uzbek Dictator's Daughter Reportedly Just Bought An Insane Bel Air Mansion

Julie Zeveloff
crescent palace bel air

The youngest daughter of Uzbekistan president Islam Karimov is supposedly the new owner of an extravagant Bel Air mansion that was listed for $58 million last June, celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker reports.

There’s no word yet on the final price Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva paid for the over-the-top abode, which was designed by celebrity designer Mohamed Hadid and is registered to a corporate entity, according to the Real Estalker.

Hadid, known for developing Ritz Carlton Hotels and his appearances on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” originally designed the home — called Crescent Palace — for himself, but later decided to sell it. The mansion has seven bedrooms, a 90-foot art gallery, and a subterranean mecca with a screening room, a ball room, and a Mediterranean-inspired indoor pool.

Welcome to the Crescent Palace, on Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills.

The home took designer Mohamed Hadid 15 months to create.

The home was built for entertaining.

And is a virtual Garden of Eden.

Imagine throwing a party out here.

The outdoor pool lights up at night.

Another view, facing the house.

The indoor pool isn't too shabby, either.

There are lots of Turkish design touches.

A wine cellar waiting to be filled.

Is this a closet or a spare bedroom?

The Palace is adjacent to the Beverly Hills hotel.

Now see another lavish mansion

Tommy Hilfiger Co-Founder Will Personally Finance The Buyer Of His $75 Million Lake Tahoe Estate >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.