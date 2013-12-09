This Blog Shows You Every Poor Design Choice Apple Made In IOS 7

Apple’s decision to completely redesign iOS, the operating system for iPhones and iPads, has been a polarising topic for design-minded critics.

Even some of Apple’s biggest defenders aren’t a fan of some of the decisions Apple made, especially when it comes to the redesigned app icons.

Now there’s a blog on Tumblr called UX Critique that’s chronicling all the poor choices and inconsistencies in that new version, called iOS 7. We first saw the blog on Daring Fireball.

Here’s a quick look at what UX Critique has found. You can follow the blog on Tumblr if you want to keep up with what else it finds.

It’s hard to defend these choices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.