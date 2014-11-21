UVA Reportedly Won't Disclose The Location Of Its President After An Explosive Rolling Stone Article

The University of Virginia is reportedly not revealing the current location of president Teresa Sullivan due to safety concerns in the wake of explosive allegations of rape at one of its frats, a local NBC station is reporting.

According to NBC29’s Twitter feed:

JUST IN: @HenryGraff has been told by @UVA officials they won’t say where @terrysulli is due to security concerns.

— NBC29 (@NBC29) November 20, 2014

UVA is currently the subject of significant attention for their handling of student sexual assault cases following a recent Rolling Stone article on alleged sexual assaults at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

After the Rolling Stone article went live Wednesday, Sullivan released a statement where she wrote, “We want our students to feel comfortable coming forward with information when there are problems in the community and cooperating with local law enforcement and the student disciplinary process. We also want them to feel empowered to take action and to lead efforts to make our Grounds and our community a better place to live and learn.”

You can read Sullivan’s statement in full at the University of Virginia website >>

