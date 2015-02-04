The University of Virginia student newspaper elected an all-female managing board for the first time ever

The Cavalier Daily — the University of Virginia’s student newspaper — elected an all-female managing board last month, the first time in the paper’s 126-year history.

“Our core goal as an institution is to provide this community with information,” newly elected editor-in-chief Julia Horowitz told The Cavalier Daily. “I want to build relationships with people where they feel that they can come to us with tips.”

We first saw this story at College Media Matters.

The University of Virginia has been in the public spotlight this academic year, following a now-notorious feature in Rolling Stone magazine that detailed a supposedly apathetic campus attitude towards campus sexual assault. The new Cavalier Daily managing board will certainly continue to cover the fallout from Rolling Stone’s reporting, much of which has since been discredited.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.