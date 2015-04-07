UVA fraternity at the center of discredited rape article is suing Rolling Stone

AP Photo/Steve Helber In this Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015 photo, students participating in rush pass by the Phi Kappa Psi house at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

University of Virginia’s Phi Kappa Psi chapter is suing Rolling Stone magazine after the fraternity was accused of gang-raping a UVA student in a now-discredited article, the fraternity confirmed in a statement to Business Insider.

“After 130 days of living under a cloud of suspicion as a result of reckless reporting by Rolling Stone Magazine, today the Virginia Alpha Chapter of Phi Kappa Psi announced plans to pursue all available legal action against the magazine,” the UVA Phi Psi chapter wrote in Monday’s statement.

The fraternity’s statement follows a scathing report from Columbia Journalism School that Rolling Stone published Sunday night, detailing the many faults in the magazine’s November feature story on sexual assault at UVA. In Rolling Stone’s article, Phi Psi was accused of gang-raping UVA student “Jackie” during a fraternity date function on September 28, 2012.

Much — if not all — of Jackie’s story has now been disproved by media reports, a police investigation, and now the Columbia review. It now seems clear that Phi Psi did not have any event during the night Jackie claims she was raped.

CNN’s Brian Stelter first reported

the Phi Psi lawsuit.

NOW WATCH: 9 animated maps that will change the way you see the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.