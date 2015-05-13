UVA dean sues Rolling Stone for defamation

Screenshot Via YouTube University of Virginia dean Nicole Eramo

University of Virginia associate dean of students Nicole Eramo is suing Rolling Stone magazine for defamation following the publication and subsequent retraction of a controversial article about sexual assault at UVA.

Eramo recently spoke out in April in an open letter to the magazine, writing that she remains “forever linked to an article that has damaged my reputation and falsely portrayed the work to which I have dedicated my life.” In Rolling Stone’s article, “A Rape on Campus: A Brutal Assault and Struggle for Justice at UVA,” Eramo is depicted as indifferent to UVA student Jackie’s alleged gang-rape at a campus fraternity party.

The article’s author, Sabrina Rubin Erdely, is also named as a defendant in Eramo’s defamation suit, as is Wenner Media.

“The Complaint alleges that the defendants made the defamatory statements about Dean Eramo recklessly and in purposeful disregard of facts, witnesses, and evidence, in order to present a preconceived storyline that Dean Eramo discouraged the reporting of a violent rape to law enforcement because she was more concerned with protecting the University’s reputation than with assisting victims of sexual assault,” according to a press release.

Business Insider has reached out to Rolling Stone for comment and will update with any statement we receive.

