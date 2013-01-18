This Wood-Burning Pizza Oven Is The Size Of A Small Suitcase

This is the Uuni wood-fired pizza oven from a Kickstarter project by Kristian Tapaninaho.



Why We Love It: Not everyone can afford to have a wood-burning oven in their kitchen for whenever they want to make a pizza, but Tapaninaho has invented one the size of a carry-on suitcase. It weighs approximately 11 pounds, measures 12 x 36 x 48 cm, and has temperatures of up to 840 degrees Fahrenheit (meaning you can cook a pizza in less than 3 minutes).

Tapaninaho is somewhat vague on his website about how exactly the oven works, but if you watch his Kickstarter video you can judge its efficacy for yourself. The oven takes 15-20 minutes to heat up and needs to be re-fuelled with wood every 20 or so minutes.

Photo: Uuni

Photo: Kickstarter



Where To Buy: Available for pre-order through the Uuni website or Kickstarter page (the Uuni cookbook is not included).

Cost: $287.

