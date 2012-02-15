Utterly Delusional Samsung Manager: Apple Can't Beat Us In TV, Because We Have Great Picture Quality

This is one of the silliest things we’ve read in a long time.Samsung product manager Chris Moseley told Paul Lamkin at PocketLint, he’s not worried about Apple producing a TV because …



“We’ve not seen what they’ve done but what we can say is that they don’t have 10,000 people in R&D in the vision category

“They don’t have the best scaling engine in the world and they don’t have world renowned picture quality that has been awarded more than anyone else.

“TVs are ultimately about picture quality. Ultimately. How smart they are…great, but let’s face it that’s a secondary consideration. The ultimate is about picture quality and there is no way that anyone, new or old, can come along this year or next year and beat us on picture quality.

“So, from that perspective, it’s not a great concern but it remains to be seen what they’re going to come out with, if anything.”

As Chris Dixon put it on Twitter, saying TVs are about picture quality is like saying phones are about audio quality. It’s a basic element, but if you can improve everything around it, then you’re going to win.

Plus, this is Apple we’re talking about. The company that makes retina displays and HD monitors. We think it knows what it’s doing.

