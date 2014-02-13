'Utopia' --  The Bitcoin Market For Criminals  -- Has Been Shut Down By Dutch Police

The anonymous market community has been excited about Utopia for a long time, but it seems that the anticipation was for naught — Dutch police seized the site yesterday, reports PC World.

We’ve reported on Utopia before, but for the uninitiated, it was the Bitcoin-fuelled marketplace that was supposed to step in and become the new go-to destination for drugs and whatever else you could want after the shutdown of the first Silk Road. It opened and operated for several days, but those days are behind us.

Utopia’s forum, where customers and vendors can communicate with each other, was not seized and is still operational. There is a lot of talk on how to regroup and set up another Utopia-like shop. This shutdown is “a serious blow to the darkweb marketplace community” and people need to “regroup, and do it again[…] Show them that you, we, are a hydra — cut off one head and 10 more spring up.”

Dutch officials aren’t sharing much information at all. There’s no word on if any arrests were made, or even how the site was seized. More details are to come this week, they say.

