How To Spend The First 10 Minutes Of Your Work Day

If checking your email is the first thing you do when you get to work, you may want to reconsider your priorities. Strategy expert Dr. Ron Friedman suggests a better way in order to be the most productive throughout the whole work day. For more strategy and workplace tips, check out his new book: "The Best Place To Work: The Art And Science Of Creating An Extraordinary Workplace". Produced by Justin Gmoser. Follow BI Video: On Twitter
