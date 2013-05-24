Utilities Stocks Flash Crash At The Opening Bell

Matthew Boesler

This morning, when New York markets opened at 9:30 AM, shares of American Electric Power and Nextera Energy, two big electric utilities, briefly plunged 54% and 62% respectively.

Both companies are in the S&P 500, and the flash crash brought the utilities sub-sector of the index down nearly 8% overall.

The massive moves resulted in a trading halt in shares of both companies.

Now, AEP is only down 1.5%, and NEE is down 1.8%.

The charts below, via Nanex, show how the two stocks completely melted down over the course of only two seconds.

AEP flash crash
NEE flash crash

