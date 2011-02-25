WATCH: UTEP Coach Tim Floyd Escorted Off Court By Cops After Throwing A Tantrum

UTEP Coach Tim Floyd was understandably upset after referees granted 45 free throws to East Carolina and just 17 to UTEP in last night’s loss to the Pirates.



Floyd had had enough late in the game when he went on this tirade. Floyd hadn’t picked up a technical foul yet this season, but earned two last night and was eventually escorted off the court by police.

