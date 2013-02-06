This Tranquil Luxury Resort Completely Blends Into The Utah Desert

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider
Last week, we traveled to the Utah desert at the invitation of Jaguar Land Rover, to test drive the brand new Range Rover.While there, we stayed at Amangiri, the luxury resort nestled among some of the country’s most stunning scenery.
Part of a network of Aman resorts around the world, Amangiri, in Big Water, Utah, is all about offering luxury and peace, along with top notch massages.
The decorations are simple, the service is excellent. More than anything, this is a place to relax, and get away from it all. Rooms start at $1,050 a night.
Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the Range Rover.
This computer can be used by anyone, and the resort has WiFi, of course. It is secluded enough that there's no need for a password.
The kitchen produces some amazing food. I had lamb, shrimp tacos, and pizza during my stay. The chefs also cook using dutch ovens in a fireplace.
Everything in the mini-bar is complementary, but there's no booze. That's because of Utah's strict alcohol laws. Beer and liquor were available for meals, though.
Strangely, this soda was mostly empty when I took it from the fridge. It was the worst thing about my stay.
There's a deep tub with a view of the desert outside. I didn't find the blinds until my second day at Amangiri.
Oddly, there was no door on the bathroom. Even with the floor sloping toward the drain, I managed to create a small flood in the room.
Especially with this patio-like area a few feet away. I settled down on the sofa, enjoying the amazing view.
It was easy enough to use: First, open the slot with a small hook. The thing is filled with ethanol, and there's a lighter to get the fire going.
It's easy to forget there are other guests when you're sitting in your room. That's the big draw of Amangiri: the chance to relax in peace.
