This Tranquil Luxury Resort Completely Blends Into The Utah Desert

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider

Last week, we traveled to the Utah desert at the invitation of Jaguar Land Rover, to test drive the brand new Range Rover.While there, we stayed at Amangiri, the luxury resort nestled among some of the country’s most stunning scenery.



Part of a network of Aman resorts around the world, Amangiri, in Big Water, Utah, is all about offering luxury and peace, along with top notch massages.

The decorations are simple, the service is excellent. More than anything, this is a place to relax, and get away from it all. Rooms start at $1,050 a night.

Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the Range Rover.

