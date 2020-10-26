A 58-year-old woman who's a suspect in her mother's stabbing told the police that 'she deserved it, and now she's in a better place'

Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A 58-year-old Utah woman was arrested on Friday in connection with her 84-year-old mother’s death, according to Deseret News.

The woman, Lori Lee Donlay, told authorities during questioning that “she deserved it, and now she’s in a better place,” Deseret News reported, citing an affidavit.

The woman, Lori Lee Donlay, was arrested on Friday at her residence in Taylorsville after officers from the Unified Police Department responded to a call from her daughter about the death of Carol Donlay, 84. Lori told authorities that she lived with Carol, Deseret News reported.

“Right about 8:30 we received a call of a possible death,” Sgt. Melody Cutler told KSL-TV. “When officers arrived on scene, there was some blood in the area and things didn’t look right to them.”

According to Deseret News, the affidavit said investigators found “bloody injuries” on Carol’s chest, blood on Lori’s clothing, a bloody knife, and a path of blood leading to Lori’s bedroom.

A Taylorsville family is trying to cope w/ unfathomable death of their grandma, 84 yo Carole Donlay. Police suspect Donlay was killed by her only daughter 59 yo Lori Donlay. Jail docs indicate Lori essentially confessed to stabbing Carole. Update on possible motive at 10 @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/KHNH9vxKA3 — Garna Mejia KSL (@GarnaMejiaKSL) October 24, 2020

The affidavit said Lori told authorities during questioning, “She deserved it, and now she’s in a better place,” Deseret News reported.

“Lori also said she wouldn’t tell why it happened and she’ll take it to the grave,” the affidavit said, according to the report.

Lori, who was sent to Salt Lake County Jail, told authorities that she would plead guilty, Deseret News reported.

