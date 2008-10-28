Utah theatre Bans "Zack And Miri"

A Utah theatre has refused to screen Zack and Miri Make A Porno, which opens this Friday. Megaplex Theatres, which clearly doesn’t object to redundancy or pretentious British spellings, thinks the “graphic nudity and graphic sex” makes the film too close to an NC-17. That’s interesting because that’s not what NATO (the National Association of Theatre Owners, not the international organisation) thought when they backed Kevin Smith’s appeal to get the movie’s rating knocked down to an R.



What does meet Megaplex Theatres’ standards: the gruesome R-rated horror movie Saw V, which, incidentally, is a franchise that Kevin Smith has frequently cited when wondering why Zack and Miri was originally given an NC-17 when all of the Saw films have skated through with “R”s. We can’t wait to see/hear what Kevin Smith has to say about this.

Page Six: Utah Jazz owner Larry Miller‘s Megaplex Theatres refused to book the Weinstein Company’s new R-rated comedy “Zack and Miri Make a Porno,” starring Seth Rogan and Elizabeth Banks, saying it’s too raunchy for religious, conservative audiences. “We feel it’s very close to an NC-17 with its graphic nudity and graphic sex,” the chain’s Cal Gunderson told us.

Asked why Megaplex has no problem showing the R-rated, ultra-violent “Saw V,” which shows a man forced to crush his own hands to escape a pendulum cutting him in half, Gunderson said: “No comment.” Weinstein distribution chief Steve Bunnell, said he was shocked by the shutout, especially since Megaplex screened other adult comedies like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.” “I hate to use the word ‘censorship,’ but . . .” Bunnell said.

