Utah Television Station Refuses To Air 'The Playboy Club' Citing Name, Not Nudity

Hugh Hefner will not be appearing on KSL-TV in Salt Lake City any time soon.



Neither will a show he inspired.

The NBC affiliate is refusing to air “The Playboy Club,” which premieres this fall and follows a crime-fighting detective who uses the famed nightclub as a base.

According to KSL president and CEO Mark Willes, the decision is more about the name of the program than the content of the show.

“The Playboy brand is known internationally,” he said in a statement. “Everyone is clear what it stands for. We want to be sure everyone is clear what the KSL brand stands for, which is completely inconsistent with the Playboy brand.”

The Morman Church owns KSL, whose officials haven’t seen more than a four-minute preview clip.

“It’s entirely possible that the actual content is comparable to anything else on network television,” KSL-TV’s programming chief, Michelle Torsak, told the Washington Post. “For us, the issue is about the Playboy brand, something we believe is associated with pornography and something we don’t want to further in our programming.”

KSL, which shows “Law & Order: SVU” as well as “Will & Grace,” passed on “God, the Devil, and Bob” in 2000 and “Coupling” in 2003. It also does not air “Saturday Night Live,” but claims that is a “revenue decision.”

NBC officials say they believe the show will air on another channel in the market.

