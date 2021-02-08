A Utah school sparked backlash after giving students the option to opt out of Black History Month lessons

A Utah school faces backlash over letting parents opt kids out of Black History Month lessons.

The choice was announced in a Facebook post by the school’s director first reported by the Standard-Examiner.

Out of 322 students at the academy, only three – less than 1% – identify as Black, the AP reported.

Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden, Utah, is facing backlash after allowing parents the option to opt their child out of lessons relating to Black History Month.

The decision was announced in a private Facebook post by the school’s director, Micah Hirokawa, according to local news outlet the Standard-Examiner.

“A few families” decided not to participate in the teachings related to Black History Month, Hirokawa wrote in the post, though he did not tell the Standard-Examiner exactly how many opted out or why.

“We should not shield our children from the history of our Nation, the mistreatment of its African American citizens, and the bravery of civil rights leaders, but should educate them about it,” Hirokawa said.

One parent, Rebecca Bennett, said in a comment she was appalled to see that parents were even given the option.

“I was appalled to see the form sent out that allows parents to opt their kids out of this and to hear that this is all because some parents have requested it,” Bennett commented on the post. “I echo others who are disappointed to hear this was even ever made an issue in the first place by some families in our school’s community,”

Data reported by the Associated Press from the Utah State Board of Education shows that out of 322 students at the academy, only three â€” less than 1% â€” identify as Black. Almost 70% identify as white.

Parents who originally opted out of Black History Month activities for their children can no longer do so, Hirokawa told the Standard-Examiner in an email Saturday.

The school did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

