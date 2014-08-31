Some Guy Tried Robbing A Family Dollar But Left After An Employee Said He Had To Wait Like Everyone Else

A man claiming to have a gun allegedly tried to rob a Subway restaurant and a Family Dollar in West Valley City, Utah on Saturday but was thwarted by employees who weren’t very helpful in responding to his demands, FOX-13 reports.

Police say the unnamed (and still at-large) suspect walked into a Subway claiming he had a gun and demanded cash but left after an employee told him they didn’t have any. Ten minutes later, he allegedly tried out a Family Dollar, only to get an even better response.

From the station:

Taylor said the employee at the store told the man to wait while the employee helped other customers who were in line. The employee continued to help customers, police said, and the suspect became impatient and fled without getting any money.

The apparently brilliant criminal mastermind never did actually show off a gun but warned employees, “don’t make me pull it out,” according to police.

Ok buddy, just wait over there and we’ll be right with you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.