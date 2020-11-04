Utah 2020 presidential election results

Utah has voted for a Republican president in nine of the last 12 presidential elections.

The state holds six electoral votes.

Five out of six of the state’s congressional seats are held by Republicans.

Utah has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968, reliably serving as a Republican stronghold. The state is home to major down-ballot races in Utah’s 4th Congressional District and for governor.

The state is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and five out of six congressional seats. Utah has nine electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

