Utah 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Maddy Simpson

Utah has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968, reliably serving as a Republican stronghold. The state is home to major down-ballot races in Utah’s 4th Congressional District and for governor.

The state is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and five out of six congressional seats. Utah has nine electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

