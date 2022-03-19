Utah man accused of trying to kidnap a woman told police he had confused the victim for his wife, police say

A married couple in New York City has been accused of operating a sex-trafficking ring. JANIFEST/Getty Images

A Utah man tried to push a woman into the trunk of his car, The Salt Lake City Tribune reported.

He told police that he thought the woman was his wife and he had been trying to take her home.

Surveillance footage caught him striking her in the face and trying to snatch her purse.

Police earlier this week arrested a Utah man accused of trying to stuff a woman into the trunk of his car.

The man, from Logan, Utah, told police he initially believed the victim was his wife, The Salt Lake City Tribune reported.

Police told The Tribune that the man was parked by a sidewalk on Tuesday when a woman was walking by his car. He stepped out of the car when he saw her and opened the trunk.

Then he came up to the woman as she passed by and began “pulling her violently” toward his trunk, police told The Tribune. She fell down while fighting back and trying to defend herself, and the man began tugging on her purse.

The woman held onto the bag, and the man then punched her in the face, The Tribune reported, before driving away “at a high rate of speed.” The incident was captured by surveillance video.

He was caught by Brigham City police officers, who then contacted Logan City police.

The Logan City Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for more information.

The man told Logan officers that he and his wife had argued at home prior to the incident. He also said he had been drinking, according to The Tribune.

He told the officers he believed the woman walking along the sidewalk was his wife and he wanted to “grab her and put her in the car to go home.”

When the man realized the woman he was holding was not his wife, he let her go and ran away, he said, adding that he did not remember striking her or snatching her purse.

The man was arrested while police investigate him for potential charges in aggravated kidnapping, robbery, assault, and traffic.