Utah Jazz guard George Hill reportedly learned he had been traded by Larry Bird in a cold fashion

Point guard George Hill was recently traded by the Indiana Pacers to the Utah Jazz and the way he found out is just another example of how cold pro sports can be.

According to Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports, Hill got out of a workout and checked his messages, one of which was from Pacers President Larry Bird telling Hill that he had been traded.

“After a workout, Hill first learned he was traded when he listened to a voicemail from…Larry Bird saying ‘we had to trade you to Utah.'”

Sounds pretty rough, particularly since Hill wanted to retire as a Pacer (he’s from Indianapolis), but at least he understands that the NBA is a business and has taken it in stride.

Of course, it could be worse. Randy Foye learned of his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the NBA App.

