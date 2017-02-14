Utah Jazz are latest NBA team to unveil an advertising patch and this one comes with a cool twist

The Utah Jazz are the latest team to announce that they will have an advertising patch on their jerseys for the 2017-18 season. However, unlike the other NBA teams to announce patches, this one comes with a cool twist.

On Monday, the Jazz announced they were partnering with Qualtrics, a Utah-based research software company. But instead of just adding the logo of Qualtrics to the jerseys, the Jazz will be adding the logo for “5 for the Fight,” a partnership between Qualtrics and the Huntsman Cancer Institute to help raise money to fight cancer.

Not only does the logo support a good cause, it also looks sharp when rendered in Jazz colours.

Here is how it looks on the road jersey.

According to Qualtrics, Five for the Fight “invites everyone, everywhere to give $5 to the fight against cancer and to challenge five others to do the same.”

While the Jazz are the first team to have a patch with a charitable twist, they are not the first team to try something different. The Boston Celtics will add the GE logo as a patch next season and the Brooklyn Nets have partnered with Infor. In both cases, the patches represent more than just a straight advertising campaign as both situations are more like partnerships. Both GE and Infor will be providing other services to the teams beyond just advertising revenue.

