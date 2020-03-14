The Utah Jazz were able to conduct 58 coronavirus tests within hours despite shortages

AP Photo/Duane Burleson Coronavirus tests have been tough to access, but just hours after Rudy Gobert tested positive, the Utah Jazz were able to conduct 58 more.

The NBA world was brought to a standstill on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

In response, the league immediately suspended play, with Commissioner Adam Silver telling fans that it would be at least 30 days until play began again.

In the hours after the Jazz learned of Gobert’s positive test, the team was able to administer 58 more tests to players and personnel.

With states across the country facing test shortages, fans were left to wonder how the Jazz had been able to access so many tests so quickly.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA season was brought to an abrupt stop on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The news brought an immediate stop to the Jazz’s scheduled road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which was just moments away from the opening tip.

In the hours that followed, the NBA acted fast, suspending the season until further notice and instructing teams that had played the Jazz in recent days to self-quarantine. On Thursday night, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote a letter to fans, saying that the stoppage in play would last for at least 30 days.

While the NBA was working quickly to bring its season to a halt, the Jazz were also moving fast, conducting 58 tests for the coronavirus on players and personnel. The tests were undoubtedly necessary – Gobert had tested positive, and those who had been in proximity were therefore at risk of also spreading the virus. When the results were in, teammate Donovan Mitchell would also wind up testing positive.

But the Jazz’s quick access to such a large number of tests immediately raised questions. States around the country have faced shortages of tests over the past week as concern about the virus began to heighten.

Fans and journalists alike were left to wonder how the team was able to obtain, administer, and find the results of such a high volume of tests with such apparent ease, as others who are symptomatic are refused.

According to the Atlantic, a little over 7,000 Coronavirus tests have been done in the US. And apparently 58 of them were for NBA players??? That would mean the NBA currently has a higher testing capacity then several major medical institutions. That’s pretty fucked up! https://t.co/bZ9mjeHh1p pic.twitter.com/jekk1i6YEv — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) March 12, 2020

The Utah Jazz had 58 of their employees tested Wednesday night. https://t.co/YTZJi2EzrY — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) March 12, 2020

I really, really want to read a story explaining exactly how the Utah Jazz managed to get their hands on 58 COVID-19 tests in a matter of hours. — Tom Ley (@ToLey88) March 12, 2020

According to Robert Silverman at the Daily Beast, the 58 tests conducted for the Jazz represented 60% of the state of Oklahoma’s peak daily capacity.

From Silverman:

“We have the capacity to run about 100 tests a day,’ said [Oklahoma Health Commissioner Gary] Cox. While the state is in the process of ‘reordering additional reagents,’ as of now, they can perform 300 tests. Meaning: the Utah Jazz alone consumed 20 per cent of Oklahoma’s total stock. Cox added that two private facilities capable of testing for COVID-19 were ready to go or would be up and running ‘soon,’ he said. (The Department of Health did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)”

While it is still unclear how the Jazz were able to obtain so many of the tests, Silverman suggests it was due, at least in part, to the NBA preparing for the worst. Before Gobert’s positive test, teams were encouraged by the NBA to look for COVID-19 symptoms and medical personnel ready. It seems likely that either the Jazz, or the host Thunder, secured the tests ahead of time just for such an event.

The series of events still seemed to show a troubling reality – those with means are gaining access to tests faster than those without.

Read more:

UFC president Dana White says he’s spoken to Trump, doesn’t think there’s any point panicking about coronavirus, and vows UFC events will continue

The Masters could look entirely different if it is postponed until the summer or fall

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver writes letter to fans after suspension of games due to coronavirus concerns

Kevin Love donates $US100,000 to support Cleveland Cavaliers’ hourly arena employees after NBA play is suspended due to coronavirus concerns

Arsenal’s head coach has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the club says a ‘significant number of people’ will be isolated

Rudy Gobert says he has felt ‘fear, anxiety, and embarrassment’ since testing positive for coronavirus, apologizes for touching reporters’ microphones

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.