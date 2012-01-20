Utah High School Mascot Won't Be 'Cougars' Because It Would Offend Women

A new high school is set to open in Draper, Utah, in 2013, but the most popular idea for its mascot won’t be allowed.



Despite receiving a plurality of votes from future students, Corner Canyon High School athletes won’t be known as “Cougars” (via USA Today and Brian Fisher) because the school district deemed the term as potentially offensive to some women.

They’ll be called “Chargers,” instead.

There’s no evidence that middle-aged women who chase younger men were even asked for their opinion before the school district made its decision.

