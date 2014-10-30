High School Football Team Thinks The Game Is Over, Loses In Painful Fashion

Count this among the toughest ways to lose a game.

With just 3.7 seconds left on the clock, the Spanish Fork Dons had the ball and figured they would just run the clock out to secure a 14-11 win over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles in a Utah high school football game.

When the ball was snapped to Spanish Fork quarterback Jason Money, he scrambled around in the backfield, waiting for time to expire.

It did, but Money seemed to suffer a brief mental lapse, forgetting that he had to finish the play before the game was actually over.

So when the 3.7 seconds ticked off the clock, Money stopped and stood still, seemingly thinking his team won the game.

Instead, Maple Mountain’s defender Jason Blanthorn stripped the ball from Money, while his teammate Brandon Beebe picked it up and ran it in for the game-winning touchdown. You can see Money (No. 10) turn his back, get the ball stripped, and realise the error of his ways, chasing down Beebe to no avail.





The strip-and-score:

Watch the incredible, heartbreaking play in full below, starting at 46:25 (via Big Lead):

