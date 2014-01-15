Girl At Heart Of Sperm-Swapping Scandal Asks: 'Who Am I?'

www.kutv.com Annie Branum asks, ‘Who am I?’

New developments have emerged in a scary sperm-swapping story we told you about last week.

To recap: A woman discovered through an at-home DNA test and some detective work that in 1991, a fertility clinic worker, since deceased, had swapped his own sperm for her husband’s.

The clinic, called Reproductive Medical Technologies, was owned by a now-deceased University of Utah faculty member.

Though the University isn’t officially associated with the now-closed clinic, they told us that they were offering free paternity testing to anyone who used the clinic while the worker, Thomas Ray Lippert, was employed there.

Since then more details have emerged about this sperm-swapping nightmare. Here is what we know now:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.