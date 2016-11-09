Trump projected to win Utah, crushing independent candidate Evan McMullin's hopes of taking the state

For a time, Utah turned into a surprise battleground state this election.

But it looks like the state will stay red this year.

Fox News called Utah for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

With 28% of precincts reporting, Trump had 52.7% of the vote, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had 21.9% of the vote, and independent candidate Evan McMullin had 21.3%.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson claimed 2.7% of votes, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein had 0.4%.

The Beehive State was shaken up by the entrance of McMullin, who has taken some percentage of the vote away from the major-party nominees.

The Mormon conservative from Utah has marketed himself as the “Never Trump” candidate, and voters disillusioned with the brash Republican nominee have responded.

One poll in October showed McMullin tied with Trump and Hillary Clinton.

But polls conducted closer to Election Day showed McMullin losing ground in the state.

Republican politicians in Utah who had at one point disavowed Trump eventually came around to supporting the nominee.

Although Utah has only six electoral votes, McMullin’s strategy was to win the state and thereby block Clinton and Trump from getting the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency.

