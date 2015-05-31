This Utah desert looks so much like Mars that scientists use it for training

Nonprofit organisation Mars Society uses the southern Utah desert to simulate what life will be like on Mars. For more than a decade, engineers and scientists have been going there hoping their research will someday help put humans on the Martian surface.

Mars Society’s mission is to raise awareness and advocate human exploration of Mars. They’re not affiliated with NASA or the US government.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

