LIVE UPDATES: Bernie Sanders earns big victory in Utah, Biden a distant fourth

- Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Utah Democratic primary.
- The Vermont senator is up by double-digits in “The Beehive State” with more than 90% reporting.
- Despite his big night elsewhere, former Vice President Joe Biden clocks in at a distant third place in the Utah polls.
- We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.
- Read Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Utah Democratic primary.
Polls in Utah closed at 10 p.m. Eastern.
We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.
Utah primary results:
Catch up on live coverage from the primary:
- As final Utah results come in, head over to our main Super Tuesday post to follow all the action.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden has enjoyed a strong showing on Super Tuesday, winning North Carolina, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama.
- Super Tuesday results have been a disaster for Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who spent $US250 million on advertising in the states being contested.
- 16 primaries and caucuses are happening today – here’s everything you need to know about the biggest day in the Democratic primary race.
- Some polling places in the Los Angeles area were affected by a power outage Tuesday afternoon, which also affected parts of LAX airport.
- Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg told reporters that the only path he sees to winning is through a contested convention, in which no candidate wins a majority of delegates and the Democratic nomination becomes up for grabs.
The Vermont senator is up by double-digits in “The Beehive State” with more than 90% reporting. Despite his big night elsewhere, former Vice President Joe Biden clocks in at third in the Utah polls. He has just barely broken the 15% threshold for delegate viability in the state.
Sanders thanked voters for their support in Utah via Twitter Tuesday night.
Thank you Utah! https://t.co/S7XXSCUNLJ
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 4, 2020
Pre-primary:
- Everything you need to know about Super Tuesday on March 3, the biggest day in the Democratic primaries
- The more Democratic voters have gotten to know Mike Bloomberg, the less they like him
- Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg endorsing Joe Biden is absolutely devastating news for Elizabeth Warren
- 9 mind-blowing facts that show just how much richer Mike Bloomberg is than the other presidential candidates
- ‘We made history’: Pete Buttigieg drops out of the 2020 presidential race
- Joe Biden crushed the South Carolina primary
Here’s how Democrats will elect their presidential nominee over the next several months
What’s at stake in the primary?
Utah has been allocated 29 pledged delegates who will go to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this July to select the nominee. Of those 29, 10 delegates will be allocated proportionally based on the state-wide vote, while the remaining 19 will be won at the congressional district level. The only purple district in the state is the 4th Congressional District, which is worth 7 delegates; the other three districts are heavily conservative and account for four apiece.
Candidates must reach a 15% threshold in order to win delegates at both the state-wide and congressional district level.
Who does the polling say is ahead?
According to RealClearPolitics’ average of the latest polling data prior to the primary, Sanders owned a slight lead, but with just two polls taken from the state in 2020 it was considered a toss-up.
According to FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast, Sanders was forecasted to win 35% of the vote, and in 90% of simulations, he wins the state and leaves with the most delegates.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.