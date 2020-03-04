LIVE UPDATES: Bernie Sanders earns big victory in Utah, Biden a distant fourth

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Utah Democratic primary.

The Vermont senator is up by double-digits in “The Beehive State” with more than 90% reporting.

Despite his big night elsewhere, former Vice President Joe Biden clocks in at a distant third place in the Utah polls.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.

Read Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Utah Democratic primary.

Polls in Utah closed at 10 p.m. Eastern.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.

Utah primary results:

Catch up on live coverage from the primary:

The Vermont senator is up by double-digits in “The Beehive State” with more than 90% reporting. Despite his big night elsewhere, former Vice President Joe Biden clocks in at third in the Utah polls. He has just barely broken the 15% threshold for delegate viability in the state.

Sanders thanked voters for their support in Utah via Twitter Tuesday night.

Pre-primary:

What’s at stake in the primary?

Utah has been allocated 29 pledged delegates who will go to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this July to select the nominee. Of those 29, 10 delegates will be allocated proportionally based on the state-wide vote, while the remaining 19 will be won at the congressional district level. The only purple district in the state is the 4th Congressional District, which is worth 7 delegates; the other three districts are heavily conservative and account for four apiece.

Candidates must reach a 15% threshold in order to win delegates at both the state-wide and congressional district level.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

According to RealClearPolitics’ average of the latest polling data prior to the primary, Sanders owned a slight lead, but with just two polls taken from the state in 2020 it was considered a toss-up.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast, Sanders was forecasted to win 35% of the vote, and in 90% of simulations, he wins the state and leaves with the most delegates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.