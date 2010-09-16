Universal Travel Group: We Deny All Fraud Allegations, And Are Looking Into Legal Action Against John Hempton

Universal Travel Group (NYSE:UTA) have denied the allegations made by Bronte Capital’s John Hempton, according to a press release from the firm.



The release follows:

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15 /PRNewswire-Asia-FirstCall/ — Universal Travel Group (NYSE: UTA) (“Universal Travel Group” or the “Company”), a leading travel services provider in China, today responded to allegations that appeared in the online blog by Bronte Capital. Universal Travel categorically denies all the allegations contained in the blog. The Company is consulting with its legal counsel as to the legal options available to it and will be aggressively pursuing all legal remedies against Bronte Capital and John Hempton for the damages caused to the Company and its shareholders.

Shares in Universal Travel Group fell dramatically today:

Here are the accusations from Bronte Capital against Universal Travel Group >

